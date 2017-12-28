Zico sells 80% stake in online SME platform to independent director for RM80

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
ZICO Holdings has sold an 80 per cent stake in its online small-and-medium enterprises platform to independent director Chew Liong Kim for RM80 (S$26).
The disposal of the stake in ShakeUp Online Sdn Bhd was made to strengthen the company's balance sheet by reducing exposure to the loss-making business, said Zico, a provider of professional services for businesses in South-east Asia.
The consideration of the transfer was satisfied in cash.
Mr Chew has also been appointed as a director of ShakeUp.
