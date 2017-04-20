You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ziwo associate, partners to invest 10m yuan in electric-vehicle chargers venture

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 08:55
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

electric charging.jpg
An associate company of mainboard-listed Ziwo Holdings and its partners will invest 10 million yuan (S$2 million) in a joint venture to build electric-vehicle chargers for sale in Sichuan and other provinces in southern China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

AN associate company of mainboard-listed Ziwo Holdings and its partners will invest 10 million yuan (S$2 million) in a joint venture to build electric-vehicle chargers for sale in Sichuan and other provinces in southern China.

The associate company, Beijing E-Star, and partners Haboat Investment and Chengdu Yaneng will invest the sum in phases to set up a production and marketing centre in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan.

This was detailed in a Thursday morning release by Ziwo, a China-based investment holding company. Ziwo has a 45 per cent stake in Beijing E-Star.

Based on their respective shareholdings, Beijing E-Star, Haboat Investment and Chengdu Yaneng will initially put 10 per cent of the 10 million yuan investment commitment into the joint venture to kick-start operations. Beijing E-Star will fund its outlay using its own internal resources.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Beijing E-Star, which builds charging systems for electric vehicles, will own 18 per cent of the joint venture. It will have access to its intellectual property and technology.

Beijing E-Star will receive a licensing fee for five years for every charger produced, in addition to its share of profits from the joint venture.

Haboat Investment, a switchgear and electric panels maker, will own 40 per cent of the joint venture. The remaining will be held by Chengdu Yaneng, an investment firm owned by two Chinese nationals.

Thursday's release said that this is part of Ziwo's efforts to "revive its fortunes" through Beijing E-Star and other businesses amid waning demand in China for its synthetic-rubber products.

The tie-up comes a month after Beijing E-Star entered into a strategic agreement with Tai Yu Realty, a property developer, to build 160 electric-vehicle charging stations in Huizhou city.

Ziwo's counter closed flat on Wednesday at 3 Singapore cents.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening