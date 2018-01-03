You are here

Ziwo Holdings changing name to BM Mobility

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 7:31 PM
ZIWO Holdings is changing its name to BM Mobility following an extraordinary general meeting held on Jan 2 where a special resolution relating to the name change was passed.

The change has been lodged with Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore, which confirmed it with effect from Jan 3.

The company said in an exchange filing that it will be arranging to change its trading counter name on the mainboard.

