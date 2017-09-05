3 global pharma giants, NUS and A*Star team up for manufacturing innovation

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[SINGAPORE] Pharmaceutical manufacturing in Singapore is set to benefit from industry partnerships, with Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran announcing the launch on Tuesday of the Pharma Innovation Programme Singapore.
The industry development scheme is a tie-up between the National University of Singapore, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) and three global drug giants - GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and MSD.
It will focus on areas such as continuous manufacturing, bio-catalysis, process analytical technology and advanced process control.
