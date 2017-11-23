You are here

Home > Consumer

A vegan US: good for earth, problematic for people

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 1:25 PM

[WASHINGTON] What would a vegan America look like? An herbivore population would enjoy a drop in greenhouse-gas emissions, but also face deficiencies in calcium, vitamins A and B12 and fatty acids.

That's according to a new study by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Virginia Tech University, which studied the possible impact of eliminating animals from the nation's food production and putting citizens on a plant-based diet.  The total American food supply would increase by 23 per cent, as corn, soya beans and other crops fed to animals would be diverted to other uses, according to the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science this month. Still, because land used to grow feed crops is often unsuited for fruits and vegetables, such farms would likely stay with grains, adding to a glut in commodities, the researchers said."We need to expand the way we think about food production to account for the complex consequences of changing any individual piece within the wider food system," Robin White, a professor at Virginia Tech who co-wrote the study, said on Tuesday.

Vegan diets, whose proponents include former president Bill Clinton and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres, eschew all animal products, differentiating themselves from vegetarians, who are primarily concerned with meat.

A complete shift from food-animal production would end meat, milk, egg, fish and cheese consumption, presenting nutritional challenges for many Americans, according to the study. A plant-only diet also would require individuals to consume more calories overall, as many foods used to replace animal-based products are less-dense in nutrients, the researchers said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A move towards nationwide veganism would be planet-friendly, though, with its greenhouse-gas reduction. The loss of the livestock industry would more than offset the increased fertiliser and fossil-fuel use necessary in an exclusively plant-based system, the study said. Total US emissions would fall by 2.6 per cent as those for agriculture slump 28 per cent.

The study didn't offer any analysis of the personal impact of veganism, saying that individuals can take many paths towards a healthy, balanced diet.

"There's a difference between what's possible when feeding one person versus feeding everyone in the US," said Mary Beth Hall, a USDA researcher in Madison, Wisconsin, and a co-author of the study.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Black Friday sales gain importance in UK amid Brexit jitters

Samsung, LG investors unfazed by US trade action on washers

How Big Sugar killed a 1968 study that pointed to a heart disease link

Japan fills its boots with bespoke shoes

Ikea furniture has killed 8 children; millions of recalled dressers may still be out there

US govt warns businesses about cyber bug in Intel chips

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening