You are here

Home > Consumer

A$5,888-a-night room with karaoke reveals Australia's China bet

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 10:25 AM

[SYDNEY] Star Entertainment Group's newest luxury hotel reveals the Australian casino operator's own naked bet on big-spending Chinese gamblers.

A penthouse at the Darling hotel on Queensland's Gold Coast, an hour's drive south of Brisbane, costs A$5,888 (S$5,973) a night. Eight is the luckiest number in Chinese culture. Three of the digits denotes triple good fortune.

The 253 square-metre suite includes a dedicated karaoke lounge, a free-for-all staple of after-dinner entertainment in China. Next door to the hotel: a casino with refurbished private gaming rooms.

"There's a growing, growing international market coming into Australia and particularly guests out of areas of Asia and China," Star's managing director for Queensland, Geoff Hogg, said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is the sort of experience they're wanting to have."

The 57-suite hotel, which opened on Thursday, is part of a planned A$850 million development at the site by Star and its Hong Kong partners, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd and Far East Consortium International Ltd.

Sydney-based Star, which once relied on China for almost all its high-roller income, now aims to generate half of it from other Asian nations. Star has a market value of A$4.5 billion.

"VIP gaming is a diverse group," Mr Hogg said. "There's been a lot of growth coming out of South-east Asia."

A spokesman for Star didn't immediately respond when asked whether the room price was intended to appeal to Chinese visitors.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Former Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn sells entire stake in company

Toys 'R' Us founder dies as iconic retail chain folds

AT&T will use Time Warner as 'weapon' if merger goes ahead: US Justice Dept

Berlin relaxes AirBnB restrictions

Sias president urges China Hongxing to postpone its EGM

Hong Kong shops still sell pangolin scales despite ban

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
2 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
3 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_nikkei_230318_53.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Markets tumble with Wall St as Trump sparks trade war fears

BP_SGconsumer_230318_59.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer prices up 0.5% in February

BP_steel_230318_31.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

China eyes measures against US imports to balance tariffs on steel, aluminium

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Midas, Raffles Education, Mirach Energy, Genting Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening