You are here

Home > Consumer

Alibaba to buy remaining shares in food delivery app Ele.me

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 2:42 PM

file6xrzasyalgy4zoli2d3.jpg
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it would buy the remaining shares of Ele.me, a major platform in China's food delivery market, as it competes with Tencent Holdings Ltd services for offline consumers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it would buy the remaining shares of Ele.me, a major platform in China's food delivery market, as it competes with Tencent Holdings Ltd services for offline consumers.

Alibaba and affiliate Ant Small & Micro Financial Services Group Co Ltd currently own approximately 43 per cent of Ele.me, and the latest deal will value the startup a US$9.5 billion, said Alibaba in a statement.

Ele.me, which roughly translates as "Hungry?", is part of a fast-growing and competitive e-commerce market in China driven by consumers eager to use smartphones to make purchases from groceries to cinema tickets.

In August Ele.me bought major rival Baidu deliveries from Baidu Inc. For Alibaba, the latest acquisition enlarges the e-commerce firm's food delivery empire, which also includes delivery platform Koubei, as it competes with Meituan Dianping, backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Alibaba and Meituan are both investing heavily in offline services, including deliveries, mobile payments and unstaffed stores, to tap a wider demographic as China's online commerce market shows signs of slowing.

Ele.me will continue to operate under its own brand following the acquisition, said Alibaba, but will combine some functionalities with Koubei.

As part of the deal Alibaba will install Alibaba Vice President Wang Lei as chief executive at Ele.me, while the current chief executive and founder of Ele.me will become chairman and serve as a special advisor to Alibaba on new retail strategies.

REUTERS

Consumer

Malaysia puts Grab on anti-competition watchlist after Uber stake buy

US retailer Walmart, health insurer Humana move closer as separate upheavals threaten

US dairy group partners with China researchers to boost trade opportunities

Adidas boosts its North American market share

Saks, Lord & Taylor hit by payment card data breach

Walmart looks at providing healthcare at its 4,700 US stores

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
4 Japan Exchange Group to sell its 4.95% stake in SGX progressively over three years
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_HDB_020418_45.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS forms financial industry group to set rules for responsible use of AI, data

Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Moody's withdraws credit rating for Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust for 'business reasons'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening