You are here
Alibaba's Ma meets Trump, pledges to bring one million jobs to US
Chinese giant plans to bring one million small US businesses onto its online platform
Beijing
ALIBABA executive chairman Jack Ma met US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday and laid out the Chinese e-commerce giant's new plan to bring one million small US businesses onto its platform to sell to Chinese consumers over the next five years, an Alibaba spokesman said.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg