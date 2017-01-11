You are here

Alibaba's Ma meets Trump, pledges to bring one million jobs to US

Chinese giant plans to bring one million small US businesses onto its online platform
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 05:50

US president-elect Trump told reporters he and Mr Ma had a "great meeting" and would do great things together. Mr Ma called Mr Trump "smart" and "open-minded".
Beijing

ALIBABA executive chairman Jack Ma met US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday and laid out the Chinese e-commerce giant's new plan to bring one million small US businesses onto its platform to sell to Chinese consumers over the next five years, an Alibaba spokesman said.

