You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon claims record-breaking Australia launch

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 1:24 PM

2017-11-29T173317Z_1817247422_RC1E900D6190_RTRMADP_3_AMAZON-REINVENT-KUBERNETES.JPG
Amazon's Australia launch was the company's biggest-ever opening day for orders, the US giant said Wednesday, but some shoppers were underwhelmed by the range of goods and prices on offer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Amazon's Australia launch was the company's biggest-ever opening day for orders, the US giant said Wednesday, but some shoppers were underwhelmed by the range of goods and prices on offer.

The country's retailers have been scrambling to lift their online presence and cut costs amid expectations that Amazon, one of the world's most valuable companies, would shake up the market and eat into their profits.

Amazon said first-day orders on Tuesday were "higher than for any other launch day" in its history, with "tens of thousands of customers visiting the website during the first 24 hours".

"We are thankful to Australian customers for making this a landmark day in Amazon history," Amazon's Australia country manager Rocco Braeuniger said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"From early in the day, we experienced visitor numbers that far exceeded our expectations."

Despite the US giant's high-profile launch, local retailers who expect to be hurt by Amazon - including electronics chain Harvey Norman and department store Myer - saw their shares close higher on Tuesday.

It followed disappointment from some shoppers that prices on Amazon were not always lower than those offered by competitors.

"Amazon has underwhelmed high customer and investor expectations with its launch based on initial range and prices," Citi analysts said in a note.

"Amazon has long targeted a pre-Christmas 2017 launch, but is unlikely to make an impact with the current undeveloped offer."

Harvey Norman's co-founder and chairman Gerry Harvey said the launch did not live up to the hype.

"Beautiful, lame duck! Can't believe how bad they are, but it's good news for everybody because the hype has been ridiculous and the result has been, well, you couldn't be this bad," Mr Harvey told Sky News Business late on Tuesday.

But he acknowledged Amazon could still undercut local rivals and "sell 20 per cent below cost".

Australian Retailers Association's executive director Russell Zimmerman said it was still early days and he expected Amazon to talk to retailers about their pricing on its platform.

"Amazon have an incredible amount of data, so I think as it goes on, what they will do is talk to retailers and try to engage with their retailers to give the best possible offer to their customers," Mr Zimmerman told AFP.

Amazon already had A$1 billion (S$1.02 billion) in sales in Australia annually through shipping from overseas before launching its local site, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

Australia stung by NZ bid to trademark manuka honey

Australia takes GSK, Novartis to court over 'misleading' claims

Amazon to launch Prime membership for Singapore, ends free shipping for non-members

Drugmakers give post-Brexit UK science vote of confidence

Google blocks YouTube access from Amazon's streaming devices

General Electric to cut 4,500 jobs in Europe

Editor's Choice

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20171206_VSTEE_3208185.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
4 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Brookvale Park.png
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Brookvale Park in Sunset Way up for en-bloc sale

42A6A117.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Dennis Wee Realty hit with S$66,000 fine, 12-month ban for not warning of risks in overseas property purchases

dw-amazonprime-171206.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Consumer

Amazon to launch Prime membership for Singapore, ends free shipping for non-members

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening