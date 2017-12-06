You are here

Home > Consumer

Australian retailers rally as Amazon gets cool reception

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

AMAZON.COM's Australian arm took its first orders on Tuesday, ending the suspense over its opening date and sending retail stocks higher amid complaints of limited product range and uncompetitive prices on the US e-commerce platform

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

Carrefour and Fnac Darty to form French purchasing partnership

Italy launches probe into Gucci for alleged tax evasion

"Smart bags" may not fly if battery cannot be removed

"Smart bags" may not fly if battery cannot be removed

Carrefour and Fnac Darty form French purchasing partnership

UK's Cineworld to buy US Regal Entertainment for US$3.6 bln

Editor's Choice

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20171206_VSTEE_3208185.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

Jiak Kim Street_Aerial view with boundary.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Two tender closings signal developers' unabating land appetite

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

yaohui-pixglobal06-6741.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Values, good governance crucial for Singapore's future: Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening