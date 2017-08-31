You are here

Home > Consumer

BAT restructures as e-cigarettes go mainstream

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 16:29

fa-bat-20170831.jpg
British American Tobacco said on Thursday it has reorganised its regional management structure following the acquisition of Reynolds American to bring its vaping and heated tobacco products into the main business.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] British American Tobacco said on Thursday it has reorganised its regional management structure following the acquisition of Reynolds American to bring its vaping and heated tobacco products into the main business.

"Now that we have built a successful NGP (next generation products) business which is poised for substantial growth, we will be fully integrating NGP to leverage the scale and expertise of the whole group to drive growth in an area that is fast becoming a key part of our mainstream business," BAT said in a statement.

Kingsley Wheaton, the managing director of NGP will manage this integration process, the company said.

BAT has been looking to double the number of countries where it sells vaping products this year and again in 2018, as it chases rivals Philip Morris International to grab a share of a growing market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BAT and Philip Morris were the first of the big tobacco firms to invest in cigarette alternatives a few year back, as growing health consciousness reduces traditional smoking.

Philip Morris is ahead of BAT in the market for tobacco-based vaping devices, which some analysts think will be more popular than traditional e-cigarettes with regular smokers.

Last month BAT completed the acquisition of Reynolds American in a deal valued at over US$49 billion which it said would help boost its position in the small but growing market for vaping and electronic cigarettes.

BAT said earlier this year it had the biggest vaping business in the world outside of the United States and intended to take Reynold's own NGP portfolio, led by vaping brand Vuse, into its international markets.

Also last month the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed cutting nicotine in cigarettes to "non-addictive" levels in a major regulatory shift designed to move smokers toward potentially less harmful e-cigarettes.

BAT, which in January quit plans to market a nicotine inhaler called Voke, plans to double the number of markets where it offers cigarette alternatives this year, and again next year.

Under the management reorganisation announced on Thursday BAT said it has appointed Jack Bowles, hitherto director for the Asia-Pacific region, to the newly created role of chief operating officer for the international business, excluding the United States.

The company said it also intended to "simplify" the regional management structure to add three regions, Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and North Africa, Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

Ricardo Oberlander has been appointed regional director for the Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa and Tadeu Marroco has been made head of Europe and North Africa, while Johan Vandermeulen becomes the director for the new Asia-Pacific and Middle East region.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Consumer

AstraZeneca sought to buy Japan's Daiichi Sankyo last year

Blackmores cuts reliance on China's daigou grey market

Family-owned Indian drug factories erode US generic prices

LG packs image, audio features into new flagship phone

Australia's Harvey Norman profit surges 29% on overseas sales growth

First cancer gene therapy gets US go-ahead

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

qantas2.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Singapore's gain is Dubai's loss as Qantas tweaks Kangaroo Route

mas.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Aug 31, 2017
Real Estate

Average DC rate up 13.8% for non-landed residential use, 3.8% for commercial

Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening