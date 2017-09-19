You are here

Home > Consumer

Bayer says needs more time for Monsanto deal approval

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 5:29 PM

[MONHEIM, Germany] German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said it would likely take until early next year to complete the planned US$66 billion takeover of US seeds group Monsanto, which it had previously expected to be under wraps by the end of 2017.

The European Commission has been scrutinising the takeover with a deadline of Jan 8.

Bayer said in a statement it had asked the regulator for an extension to Jan 22, to which the EU Commission responded by saying it would take a decision shortly.

Liam Condon, head of Bayer's Crop Science division, said: "An anticipated closing of the deal in early 2018 is now more likely than end of the 2017."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Commission last month started an in-depth investigation of the takeover, saying it was worried about competition in various pesticide and seeds markets.

Among a slew of markets where competition was at risk, the EU Commission at the time named Monsanto's weed killer glyphosate, or Roundup, which competes with Bayer's glufosinate; vegetable and canola seeds; and licensing of cotton-seed technology to peers.

More broadly, it said the deal might slow the race to develop new products, and that the European Union would try to prevent Bayer from becoming too dominant in combined offerings of seeds and pesticides with the help of digital farming tools such as connected sensors, software and precision machines.

Bayer, which was holding a media event on its Crop Science business on Tuesday, also said the division would face volatile global markets for the rest of the year but would slowly return to growth from 2018, including its embattled Brazilian business.

Bayer warned in June that poor sales at crop protection distributors in Brazil would full-year hit earnings.

REUTERS

Consumer

Apple revamps its money-making App Store

Gem Diamonds recovers 115-carat diamond from Letseng mine

1-Microsoft's Hotmail, Outlook.com services back up after outage

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection; Asian operations not part of filing

Uber goes on rare legal offensive, suing Dentsu unit for fraud

Fosun cuts its stake in India drugmaker

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte

Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening