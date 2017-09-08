You are here

Home > Consumer

Big US stores get in bed with online giants to bolster sales

Home Depot makes deal with Google, while Kohl's ties up with Amazon
Friday, September 8, 2017 - 05:50

New York

IN A SIGN of the times, Kohl's Corp and Home Depot Inc are the latest traditional retailers to embrace online giants.

Kohl's aims to turn an e-commerce threat into an ally by offering Amazon.com Inc products in some of its stores. Home Depot, meanwhile, will sell goods

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Consumer

Dirty truths emerge over how P&G works

Naked products expose British consumers' worries about packaging waste

Spotify, Hulu to sell US$4.99 entertainment bundle for students

McDonald's Japan adding stores as turnaround gains momentum

Gap closing hundreds of stores in shift toward Old Navy

Barry Callebaut strengthens US gourmet business

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
4 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Sep 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

High Court orders Sakae's Gryphon Capital Management to be wound up

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Pacific Radiance, Loyz Energy, AVIC International Maritime, Sakae Holdings, Spackman Entertainment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening