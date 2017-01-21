Brexit leader Farage to join Fox News

Nigel Farage, who led Britain's vote to leave the European Union, has agreed to become a contributor to US-based Fox News, the network said Friday.

[WASHINGTON] Nigel Farage, who led Britain's vote to leave the European Union, has agreed to become a contributor to US-based Fox News, the network said Friday.

The former head of the UK Independence Party "will offer political analysis" for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, a statement said.

Mr Farage has been closely aligned with Donald Trump and last month visited the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York.

He campaigned on behalf of Mr Trump last year, believing the real estate tycoon and former reality TV star had tapped into similar anger over globalisation and ruling elites as the anti-EU campaign in Britain.

Mr Trump rewarded his loyalty by recommending that Mr Farage serve as British ambassador to the United States, irritating Downing Street.

