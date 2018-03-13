You are here

Broadcom expects to redomicile to US by April 3

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 8:36 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd said on Monday it expects to complete the process of redomiciling to the United States by April 3.

The chipmaker's US$117 billion offer to buy California-based Qualcomm Inc is being reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for potential national security threats.

Broadcom said US national security concerns are not a risk to the closure of the proposed buyout as it never planned to acquire the company before it completes redomiciliation.

Consumer

