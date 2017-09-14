Cahors emerges from backwater with fine wines

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Prayssac, France
BACK in 1975, Jean-Marie Sigaud had a brilliant idea. As a child, Mr Sigaud, whose family grows grapes and makes wine in the Cahors region in south-western France, had heard the old men talk about how the best wines, the ones that had won medals at international
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal