You are here

Home > Consumer

China liquor maker Moutai flags strong 2017 sales, sees slower growth next year

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 9:03 AM

file6xa39dsq4wz1s8hw7dt.jpg
Kweichow Moutai Co will raise the factory-gate price of its core liquor product by an average 18 per cent in 2018, the first time in five years that the world's most valuable liquor maker has lifted the selling price of its widely popular signature drink.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Chinese liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects revenue to have jumped 50 per cent this year but added that sales growth would moderate sharply in 2018, with the firm aiming for a rise of at least 10 per cent.

This year's robust demand for its high-end bottles of fiery spirit baijiu comes after several sluggish years when lavish spending was hit by a government crackdown on corruption.

The rebound has in turn propelled its share price higher with Moutai now boasting a market value of about US$128 billion - the biggest of any alcohol firm in the world and 43 per cent higher than nearest rival Diageo.

Moutai said it expected 2017 revenue would top 60 billion yuan (S$12.3 billion), with the 50 per cent growth rate marking its strongest rise since 2011.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Profits would grow around 58 per cent, the firm said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, without specifying what type of profit.

In the third quarter Moutai, whose bottles can sell for over US$300 a pop, saw its revenues and profits more than double - the sharpest quarterly rises in over half a decade.

Moutai also said it would increase product prices by an average of 18 per cent next year.

The firm's shares, which have more than doubled this year, were up around 3.5 per cent in trading on Thursday morning. The stock retreated from record highs in November after it cautioned investors about its fast share price rise.

Moutai, a household name in China, was once hailed as helping its Red Army survive the tortuous Long March in the 1930s. The pungent, colourless spirit baijiu, usually made from sorghum, outsells vodka worldwide.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

QAF to cease bakery operations in China, changes group financial controller

WeWork's chinese rival nixes 'UrWork' label in global makeover

WeWork's chinese rival nixes 'UrWork' label in global makeover

Mitsubishi Materials says push for market share led to data falsification

Innovative medical aid for Gabon's 'poorest of the poor'

Nintendo eyes 20m Switch sales

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
4 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening