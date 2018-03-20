You are here

Home > Consumer

Court rules Heinz 'healthy' toddler food misleading

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

FOOD giant Heinz's misled consumers about the health value of Little Kids Shredz products for toddlers, an Australian court ruled on Monday, adding that the US firm should have been aware the claims were deceptive.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) took Heinz to court in 2016, saying images and statements on Shredz products, which contain fruit pastes, purees and concentrate, indicated they were healthy and nutritious for young children.

The national consumer watchdog said such claims were misleading as the products contain over 60 per cent sugar, significantly higher than fruit and vegetables, with the Federal Court agreeing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Heinz . . . represented that (they were) beneficial to the health of children aged one to three years when by reason of their high sugar content and sticky texture, the products were not beneficial," Justice Richard White said in his judgement.

He found that Heinz had "engaged in conduct which was misleading or deceptive or likely to mislead or deceive in contravention" of Australian Consumer Law. "I am satisfied that each of the Heinz nutritionists ought to have known that a representation that a product containing approximately two-thirds sugar was beneficial to the health of children aged one-three years was misleading," he added.

The judge rejected another ACCC assertion that Heinz had claimed the products were of an "equivalent nutritional value" to fruit and vegetables and would encourage the development of healthy eating habits for children aged one to three".

The Shredz products are no longer on sale in Australia.

The World Health Organisation recommends limiting the intake of foods containing fruit juice concentrate to reduce the risk of obesity and tooth decay. AFP

Consumer

Belgium says investigating 'significant' meat fraud

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

YuuZoo suspended from trading as auditors fail to make call

Samsonite eyes handbag brand after US$1.8b Tumi deal

Take this app and call me in the morning

US retailers urge Trump not to hit China with tariffs

Editor's Choice

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
4 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
5 Hong Kong's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_StanChart_200318_5.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS fines StanChart units S$6.4m for breach of money laundering, terror financing rules

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening