You are here

Home > Consumer

Del Vecchio: rags-to-riches-to-mega merger

The 46-billion euro tie-up between his Luxottica and Essilor creates a global powerhouse in the fast-growing 95-billion euro industry and family is kept at arms length
Monday, January 23, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170123_CPLUX23NX8H_2704023.jpg
Mr Del Vecchio (right) with Essilor's Mr Sagnieres in Paris. Mr Del Vecchio will be effectively sharing the driving seat with Mr Sagnieres, who will, as deputy CEO, the same powers.
PHOTO: AFP

Milan

BY SEALING one of the biggest European merger deals of recent years, 81-year old spectacles tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio has added another chapter to one of Italy's most legendary rags-to-riches stories.

The 46-billion euro (S$70 billion) tie-up between Del Vecchio's Luxottica

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Car registrations jump 52%
5 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening