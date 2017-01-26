You are here
DuPont CEO gives investors confidence Dow deal is on track
Company says Q1 income will decline about 18% from a year earlier, partly because of a merger-related expense
Houston
DUPONT Co said it can address antitrust regulators' concerns that its merger with Dow Chemical Co could limit discovery of new agricultural pesticides, boosting investor confidence that the US$72 billion deal will be approved.
Regulators are mostly concerned that the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg