You are here

Home > Consumer

DuPont CEO gives investors confidence Dow deal is on track

Company says Q1 income will decline about 18% from a year earlier, partly because of a merger-related expense
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170126_DUPONT_2710428.jpg
Mr Breen is eliminating 10 per cent of the workforce to cut expenses before the merger.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Houston

DUPONT Co said it can address antitrust regulators' concerns that its merger with Dow Chemical Co could limit discovery of new agricultural pesticides, boosting investor confidence that the US$72 billion deal will be approved.

Regulators are mostly concerned that the

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening