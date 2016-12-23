You are here
Eggs in short supply as S Korea battles worst bird flu outbreak
Analysts say the shortage may last at least a year as it could take up to 2 years for the industry to rebuild flocks
Seoul
MOON Hong-nam, a pastry chef in Seoul, needs at least 15,000 eggs a day to bake cakes, but after South Korea's worst outbreak of bird flu and a surge in the prices of eggs, he is considering changing his menu. "We can ride it out through Christmas with what (supplies) we have
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg