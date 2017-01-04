You are here
Errant drones get in crosshairs of startups
High-tech firms are rushing to develop anti-drone techniques to counter UAVs that can smuggle drugs, drop bombs or violate privacy
Sydney
A BOOM in consumer drone sales has spawned a counter-industry of startups aiming to stop drones flying where they shouldn't, by disabling them or knocking them out of the sky.
Dozens of startup firms are developing techniques - from deploying birds of prey to firing gas
