Errant drones get in crosshairs of startups

High-tech firms are rushing to develop anti-drone techniques to counter UAVs that can smuggle drugs, drop bombs or violate privacy
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170104_SYAIM4_2673418.jpg
Singapore's TeleRadio Engineering uses radio frequency signals in its Skydroner 500 anti-drone devices to track and control drones and a video feed to confirm targets visually.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sydney

A BOOM in consumer drone sales has spawned a counter-industry of startups aiming to stop drones flying where they shouldn't, by disabling them or knocking them out of the sky.

Dozens of startup firms are developing techniques - from deploying birds of prey to firing gas

