FairPrice, Grab launch subscription programme offering discounts on groceries and transport

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 10:02 AM

SUPERMARKET chain FairPrice and ride-hailing service Grab have teamed up to launch a membership programme that offers consumers rebates on supermarket purchases and discounts on Grab rides.

The Score subscription programme, which was rolled out on Monday, is priced at S$29.99 for the first year, and S$49.99 for the second year.

The second-year fee is higher because FairPrice and Grab expect to rope in more partners to provide other benefits and services to members, although both parties did not provide further details.

Through Score, members can enjoy benefits such as a 5 per cent rebate on supermarket purchases, and a 20 per cent discount on Grab rides, capped at S$4 a trip, and 30 redemptions a month.

Both companies said a Score member can save up to S$102 on Grab trips a month, and S$130 a year while shopping at FairPrice retail outlets.

Score was launched at a FairPrice outlet in Lorong 4 Toa Payoh by Mr Chan Chun Sing, secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress; Mr Seah Kian Peng, chief executive of FairPrice; and Mr Anthony Tan, group chief executive of Grab.

The programme is targeted at customers between the ages of 20 and 40. An online survey was conducted among more than 1,000 consumers of those ages last year. It found that groceries and transport were the top two services they wanted to enjoy benefits on through a membership service.

Mr Seah said: "Progressively, Score will be further developed as we collaborate with other industry leaders to provide a comprehensive service with different offerings to complement the customers' lifestyle."

The first-year membership is priced at a promotional rate of S$18 until May 18. To sign up, consumers can visit www.scoresg.com

