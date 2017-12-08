You are here

Home > Consumer

Former LafargeHolcim CEO charged with Syria terrorism funding

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 5:40 PM

[PARIS] Former LafargeHolcim Ltd chief executive officer Eric Olsen was placed under formal investigation and charged with funding terrorist groups as part of a French probe into the cement maker's operations in war-torn Syria.

Olsen, who resigned from the company in April, was also charged late Thursday with putting someone else's life in danger and placed under judicial supervision, said an official at the Paris prosecutor's office who declined to be named in line with policy. A spokeswoman for LafargeHolcim declined to comment.

The French criminal inquiry focuses on the manufacturer's now-shuttered operations in Syria, where Lafarge SA of France operated a cement factory before a merger with Swiss rival Holcim Ltd. The investigation has been unfolding for months, triggering a management shuffle and an overhaul by new CEO Jan Jenisch of LafargeHolcim's financial targets for 2017 and 2018 as well as the appointment of a new finance chief.

Bruno Lafont, the former CEO of Lafarge and co-chairman of the combined company, along with another executive, Christian Herrault, also faced interrogation by French authorities this week, Agence France-Presse reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

LafargeHolcim said in March an internal investigation found "significant errors of judgement" after money was paid to armed groups to keep a cement plant in Syria operating. While local and regional managers made the decisions, "selected members of group management were aware," the review concluded.

At the time of Olsen's resignation, the cement maker said that while it didn't hold him responsible, his role and possible implication "has been a point of attention." Olsen said his departure was an effort to appease "strong tensions" arising from the Syria case and that he was not involved or aware of any wrongdoing.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

Coffee glut hinges on whether top growers will hold back sales

Gene editing advance reverses disease in mice

YouTube is said to plan new music subscription service for March

Many newer contraceptives still linked to breast cancer: study

Philippines plans to sue Sanofi over dengue vaccine

Roche drug cocktail doubles chance of holding lung cancer at bay

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro loses 11% of its value in absence of Uber deal
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
4 Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Real Estate

Public consultation soon to regulate short-term home rentals

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

comfort.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Transport

ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong could become Apsil's controlling shareholder if rights issue undersubscribed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening