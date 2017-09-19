You are here

Home > Consumer

Fosun cuts its stake in India drugmaker

Its pared-down 74% stake from the planned 86% in Gland Pharma would have been biggest Chinese takeover
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

SHANGHAI Fosun Pharmaceutical Group is trimming the size of the stake it will buy in India's Gland Pharma to 74 per cent for US$1.1 billion, in a bid to salvage the stalled deal that would be the biggest takeover by a Chinese firm in India.

Fosun Pharma had struck a deal in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Toys 'R' Us said to file for bankruptcy as soon as today

Uber goes on rare legal offensive, suing Dentsu unit for fraud

Rolling Stone hopes to gather new moss

New York joins pitch for Amazon's new HQ

Burberry has tartan plaid in the bag

Giorgio Armani says successor need not be Italian

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle
4 Dishing out second chances
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

XT2B7431.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Creative centre for smells and tastes opens in Science Park

BT_20170919_LMXOFFICEPLHN_3089037.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Real Estate

Office spaces outside CBD 'need to work harder'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening