French run short of butter, wine and foie gras, ahead of Christmas

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Paris
WITH butter spread thin and wine output drying up, whatever next for the unlucky French?
A shortage of foie gras, the must-have liver pate that takes pride of place on most Christmas tables.
Two waves of bird flu leading to the cull of millions of ducks and geese in
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo