You are here
From Iceland to Maldives, Chinese seek 'lung cleansing' trips
Sudden demand for faraway places with clean air comes in wake of toxic haze over country
Beijing
TOXIC haze that settled over much of China during the last three weeks has triggered a flight reflex among residents, leading to the rising popularity of smog avoidance travel packages to far-flung locations such as Iceland and Antarctica.
Traveler's online keyword searches
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg