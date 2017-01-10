You are here

Home > Consumer

From Iceland to Maldives, Chinese seek 'lung cleansing' trips

Sudden demand for faraway places with clean air comes in wake of toxic haze over country
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170110_DNTRAVEL10NN94_2683013.jpg
Online searches for places with pristine, or at least clean, environments shot up after heavy smog blanketed many parts of the country, forcing 62 cities, including Beijing, to issue health alerts.
SPH FILE PHOTO

Beijing

TOXIC haze that settled over much of China during the last three weeks has triggered a flight reflex among residents, leading to the rising popularity of smog avoidance travel packages to far-flung locations such as Iceland and Antarctica.

Traveler's online keyword searches

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening