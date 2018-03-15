You are here

Home > Consumer
BT EXCLUSIVE

Furla buys Singapore operations from franchisee

It now directly operates five stores here
Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

BT_20180315_YMFURLA_3351293.jpg
Mr Camerlengo says Singapore is also important because of the large number of tourists from China

Singapore

ITALIAN Luxury bag brand Furla has bought out its Singapore operations from a franchisee and intends to ramp up its presence here, said chief executive Alberto Camerlengo.

This comes after sales in the Asia-Pacific region jumped 50 per cent last year on the back of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_151217_70.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS to reduce duplication and automate data submission from financial institutions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening