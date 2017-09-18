Gates Foundation to invest up to US$40m in UK immunotherapy firm Immunocore

[LONDON] The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is to invest up to US$40 million in privately held British biotech company Immunocore to support its development of immunotherapies for infectious diseases.

Oxford-based Immunocore has so far concentrated on developing its T-cell receptor medicines to fight cancer, where it has collaborations with Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly.

The tie-up with the Gates Foundation will extend the work into finding and developing new treatments for tuberculosis, HIV and other infectious diseases.

