General Electric to cut 4,500 jobs in Europe

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 6:35 AM

US firm General Electric will cut 4,500 jobs across Europe after reviewing assets it purchased from France's Alstom in 2015, French newspaper Les Echos said on Tuesday.
[PARIS] US firm General Electric will cut 4,500 jobs across Europe after reviewing assets it purchased from France's Alstom in 2015, French newspaper Les Echos said on Tuesday.

Citing a union source, the report said the cuts would take place in Switzerland, Germany and Britain.

GE said in a statement it was "reviewing its operations to ensure the business is best positioned to respond to our market realities and for long-term success."

It did not mention any job losses, but said it had put forward a proposal to the European body representing legacy Alstom employees.

