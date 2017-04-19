You are here

Home > Consumer

Germany's VCs hunt for software startups

In a strong start to year, they have invested US$467m across 87 equity deals in German-based firms in Q1
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 05:50

Frankfurt

DESPITE a lack of big consumer deals, and Berlin losing out to London as the European hub of venture capital (VC), German investors have notched an up-tick in deals over the first quarter and are on the hunt for software startups.

VC firms invested US$467 million across

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
3 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
4 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
5 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening