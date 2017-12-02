You are here
High jewellery admirers today, clients tomorrow?
The showcasing of haute bijoux is targeted at grooming the young shoppers of today to be the big-gem purchasers of tomorrow
IN October, Cartier held a free exhibition at its Fifth Avenue flagship that displayed its newest haute joaillerie collection, Résonances de Cartier, as well as archival pieces once owned by Elizabeth Taylor and the Duchess of Windsor.
"It's like meeting famous people in real life," said
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg