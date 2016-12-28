You are here

Home > Consumer

Hitachi considering selling power tools unit Hitachi Koki

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 09:48

hitachi.jpg
Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday it was considering selling Hitachi Koki Co, after a media report that it was in talks to offload the power tools unit to KKR & Co for more than 150 billion yen (S$1.85 billion).
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday it was considering selling Hitachi Koki Co, after a media report that it was in talks to offload the power tools unit to KKR & Co for more than 150 billion yen (S$1.85 billion).

The Japanese conglomerate said in a statement that it was considering various options to strengthen its business, including the sale of Hitachi Koki, but that nothing had been decided. It did not name any prospective buyers.

The Nikkei business daily reported that negotiations between Hitachi and the US private equity firm were in the final stages and that an official agreement could be reached next month.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening