You are here

Home > Consumer

Hong Kong confirms third bird flu case in three weeks

Friday, January 6, 2017 - 10:26

40993039.1 (41025093) - 03_01_2017 - HONG KONG-HEALTH-FLU-H7N9.jpg
Hong Kong has confirmed its third case of human bird flu in three weeks, a 62-year-old man who was in critical condition, after a second patient was confirmed to have contracted the same H7N9 strain of the disease last Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has confirmed its third case of human bird flu in three weeks, a 62-year-old man who was in critical condition, after a second patient was confirmed to have contracted the same H7N9 strain of the disease last Friday.

The first patient died from H7N9 five days earlier.

The latest case, confirmed on Thursday, comes as fears grow over the spread of bird flu in South Korea, Japan and mainland China.

A total of 19 people have been infected with bird flu in China so far this winter, all with the H7N9 strain, killing at least three.

Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health said a 62-year-old man, who travelled to Guangzhou in southern China in mid-December, was in hospital in nearby Dongguan on Monday and Tuesday.

He discharged himself and was admitted to hospital in Hong Kong on Wednesday in critical condition, it said.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening