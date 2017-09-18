You are here

Home > Consumer

How big business got Brazil hooked on junk food

They are contributing to health problems and foiling laws to remedy dietary impact of processed food
Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20170918_CPJUNK18_3089802.jpg
Of the 800 products that Nestlé says are available through its vendors, Ms da Silva (with her daughter) says her customers are mostly interested in only about two dozen of them, virtually all sugar- sweetened items such as Kit-Kats.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

Fortaleza, Brazil

CELENE da Silva, 29, is one of thousands of door-to-door vendors for Nestlé, helping the world's largest packaged food conglomerate expand its reach into a quarter-million households in Brazil's farthest-flung corners.

As she dropped off variety packs of Chandelle

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Hong Kong gearing up for digital payments

Coffee deals brewing as hipsters drink up

Bacon fans take heart as wholesale pork belly prices plummet

Toys 'R' Us mulls bankruptcy filing: WSJ

California court reinstates foie gras ban

Roche focuses on diagnostics to help cut healthcare costs

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data
2 UBS shuns Singapore, Hong Kong housing market on policy risks
3 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
4 Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021
5 Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_SEFORMULA184H5O_3090011.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Life & Culture

Hamilton triumphs as things get wet and wild

BT_20170918_NRTECH18_3089951.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Life & Culture

F1 turning to tech to thrill fans, millennials

f1.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Opinion

F1's new drive could help give Singapore Grand Prix a boost

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening