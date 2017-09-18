You are here
How big business got Brazil hooked on junk food
They are contributing to health problems and foiling laws to remedy dietary impact of processed food
Fortaleza, Brazil
CELENE da Silva, 29, is one of thousands of door-to-door vendors for Nestlé, helping the world's largest packaged food conglomerate expand its reach into a quarter-million households in Brazil's farthest-flung corners.
As she dropped off variety packs of Chandelle
