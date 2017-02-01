You are here
ICA warns of fake website
The fraudulent website aims to capture victims' visa application and passport numbers
Singapore
THE Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Tuesday warned members of the public to beware of a fake version of its website.
The fradulent page, with the address www.ica.sgov.asia, is attempting to capture users' visa applications and passport numbers, the ICA said
