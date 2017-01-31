Insead retains top spot in FT's global MBA rankings

Insead has topped The Financial Times' annual global ranking of Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes for the second straight year

Singapore

INSEAD has topped The Financial Times' annual global ranking of Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes for the second straight year while Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Nanyang Business School and National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School have both improved their rankings.

In the top five after Insead were Stanford, Wharton, Harvard and Cambridge. FT lists the top 100 full-time global MBA programmes.

Insead Dean Ilian Mihov said: "This recognition is a testimony to the efforts and accomplishments of our entire Insead community: our successful alumni, our world-class faculty and exceptional staff who deliver a transformational MBA experience for all students." Insead, which has a campus in Singapore, has a global alumni network with over 52,000 alumni representing 156 nationalities from 169 countries.

Nanyang Business School was ranked 24th - jointly with Duke University's Fuqua School of Business - up from 29th previously; NUS Business School was in 26th, compared to 32nd in 2016.

For the Asia Pacific alone, NTU and NUS were third and fourth respectively after China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST).

The average weighted annual salary three years after graduation for Nanyang Business School's MBA graduates is US$126,218 while that of an NUS Business School MBA graduate is US$131,760. In terms of offering good value for money, Nanyang Business School came in 26th globally, while NUS Business School was 33rd.

Professor Neo Boon Siong, Dean of NTU's Nanyang Business School, said, "We are pleased that, despite intense competition, our robust curriculum and strong diverse faculty have enabled us to continue to be ranked highly among the world's business schools. In these challenging times, this recognition will motivate us to work hard to provide a meaningful business school experience with good value for money and which leads to global career success."

NTU admits about 100 participants to its Nanyang MBA programme each year, it said.

"NUS Business School continues to gain global recognition and prestige on an international stage," said Professor Jochen Wirtz, vice-dean (graduate studies) for NUS Business School. "Our performance this year demon-strates that we are attracting top talent and producing future-ready leaders, contributing to the great sense of pride and loyalty our alumni have towards The NUS MBA."