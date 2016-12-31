You are here
Jan 3 expected to be one of holiday season's busiest shopping days in US
Holiday Hangover Day joins the year's frenzied shopping lineup
New York
THERE'S Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Small Business Sunday. Now another frenzied affair joins the shopping line-up: Holiday Hangover Day.
This year, it falls on Tuesday, Jan 3, the day most Americans head back to the office.
According to sale-tracking website Brad
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg