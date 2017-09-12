You are here

Home > Consumer

Japan ups the steaks to pick 'Wagyu Olympics' winner

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170912_SYWAGYU122ABC_3080900.jpg
The six-day contest that ended in Miyagi prefecture on Monday saw breeders of the highly prized cattle compete for fame in categories such as Best Beef Cattle, Best Bull and Most Fertile Cow.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sendai, Japan

MORE than 500 cattle paraded through a ring in northern Japan in the "Wagyu Olympics" to win prizes and renown as the most fertile - and mouth-watering - examples of "wagyu" beef, increasingly popular among foodies around the world.

The six-day contest that ended in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Consumer

Belt-tightening in Britain cinches sales for Primark

Lotte might sell its supermarkets in China if tension continues

Pittsburgh to host America's largest urban farm

CBS paying at least A$201.1m cash for Australia's Ten Network

Australian researchers say they can stop melanoma speading

New breast cancer drug data a boost for Eli Lilly

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

BT_20170912_UWELECTION12_3080960.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory

BT_20170912_UWTRANSPORT12_3080946.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Transport

Trials for cashless commutes to widen

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening