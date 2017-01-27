You are here
J&J to buy Actelion for US$30b and spin off Swiss drugmaker's R&D unit
World's largest maker of healthcare products pips Sanofi of France to the deal despite walking away earlier
New York
JOHNSON & JOHNSON agreed to buy Actelion Ltd for US$30 billion and spin off the Swiss drugmaker's research and development operations, clinching its largest deal ever to become a leader in medicines treating a rare type of high blood pressure.
With the purchase, J&
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg