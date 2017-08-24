You are here

Johnnie Walker launches limited edition Blenders' Batch whiskies

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 18:47

[MEXICO]Johnnie Walker is launching three new experimental whiskies from its Blenders' Batch range for both whisky aficionados and cocktail lovers. The limited edition whiskies are being introduced at the Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year Final in Mexico City.

All three new blends - Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Wine Cask Blend, Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Rum Cask Finish and Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Espresso Roast - were designed to form the foundation of exceptional Scotch cocktails and yet, like all the brand's classic whiskies, they can also be enjoyed straight up over ice.

Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch whiskies are the result of bold experiments that push the boundaries in flavour. Like Johnnie Walker Black Label - which was first borne out of flavour experiments more than a century ago and has since gone on to become a true icon of Scotch - these new whiskies are crafted by a small team of 12 passionate and skilled blenders, under the expert guidance of two-time Master Blender of the Year Jim Beveridge.

Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Wine Cask Blend is launching in selected countries from September 2017 with an RRP from US$29.99.

Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Rum Cask Finish and Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Espresso Roast will be available globally at some of the world's best bars from October 2017.

REUTERS
