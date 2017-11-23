You are here
Local brands kill off easy-money era for multinationals in Asia
Rising stars such as Indonesia's Luwak instant coffee and China's Pechoin moisturisers spell trouble for global titans
Zurich
NESTLE SA is losing buzz to an Indonesian coffee brand famous for brewing civet-cat faeces, and L'Oreal SA is losing face to a Chinese skincare brand favoured by President Xi Jinping's wife.
Asia traditionally was considered easy money for Western multinationals, with
