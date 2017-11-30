You are here

Malaysia wants to cater to China's growing penchant for durians

The value of China's fresh imports of durian has climbed an average of 26 per cent a year over the past decade, reaching US$1.1 billion in 2016
Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 5:50 AM

A durian festival in Pahang, Peninsular Malaysia's largest state, last weekend has drawn durian devotees from as far away as central China.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Aficionados describe the internal yellow carpels as a rich, butter-like custard, with hints of chives, powdered sugar and caramel in whipped cream.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Kuala Lumpur

CHINA'S love of durian is skyrocketing, and Malaysia wants a piece of it. The value of China's fresh imports of durian has climbed an average of 26 per cent a year over the past decade, reaching US$1.1 billion in 2016, according to United Nations data.

