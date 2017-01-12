You are here

Home > Consumer

McDonald's inviting bids for 33% stake in Japan unit: WSJ

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 20:57

14_41088490 - 09_01_2017 - HK MCDONALD'S.jpg
McDonald's Corp is inviting bids for a significant stake in its Japan unit McDonald's Holdings Co Japan Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] McDonald's Corp is inviting bids for a significant stake in its Japan unit McDonald's Holdings Co Japan Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The fast-food company owns just under 50 per cent of its Japanese unit, and is looking to sell up to 33 per cent, with bids due next week, the report said. A number of private-equity firms are considering bids, the report said.

Morgan Stanley is running the sale, the newspaper reported, citing one of the sources.

McDonald's - which last week agreed to sell the bulk of its China and Hong Kong business to state-backed conglomerate CITIC Ltd and Carlyle Group LP - said in January last year that it is looking to sell a portion of its stake in its Japanese business.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
3 Falcon's ex-S'pore branch manager in the dock over 16 charges
4 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
5 UEL said to be assessing bevy of potential suitors
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening