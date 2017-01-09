You are here

McDonald's sells China operations for US$2.08b

Monday, January 9, 2017

[BEIJING] US fast-food giant McDonald's will sell its mainland China and Hong Kong franchise business to a consortium of Citic Group and the Carlyle Group for up to US$2.08 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Citic Limited, Citic Capital Holdings, Carlyle Group and McDonald's will form a company that will act as the franchisee responsible for the chain's business in mainland China and Hong Kong for 20 years, Citic Limited said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Citic and Citic Capital will have a controlling stake of 52 per cent, Carlyle will have 28 per cent, and McDonald's will hold 20 per cent of the new company.

