You are here

Home > Consumer

Meredith looks to sell Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated; to cut 1,200 jobs

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180323_PQMEREDITH23_3362986.jpg
The move to sell the brands illustrates how Meredith sees some of Time's titles that attract primarily a male readership as not playing to its core strength in women's magazines.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Bengaluru

US media company Meredith Corp said on Wednesday it cut about 200 jobs and would lay off another 1,000 as it streamlines its operations following the completion of its Time Inc acquisition.

Meredith also said it had decided to explore a sale of Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money magazines after a review.

The move to sell the brands illustrates how Meredith sees some of Time's titles that attract primarily a male readership as not playing to its core strength in women's magazines.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meredith, which owns lifestyle magazines such as Better Homes & Gardens and Family Circle, agreed to buy Time Inc in a US$1.84 billion all-cash deal backed by conservative billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch.

Reuters reported last week about the company's plan to sell the Time Inc brands.

"There are guys who would like to own these marquee brands and are probably gonna pay more than what Meredith paid to acquire them," said Daniel Kurnos, an analyst with Benchmark Co.

The company last month said it would sell Time Inc's UK arm to private equity firm Epiris Fund II.

The media company said the job cuts were part of a plan to achieve annual savings in the US$400 million to US$500 million range from the Time Inc acquisition, which closed in January.

The company has notified about 200 employees, while the around 1,000 more positions will be eliminated over the next 10 months.

Meredith needs to be more aggressive to reach its cost-cut targets and will likely have to lay off a lot more, said Craig Huber, an analyst with Huber Research Partners.

With its roots in traditional publishing, Meredith has been facing a fierce competitive online race against internet giants such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc for consumer eyeballs and advertising dollars. REUTERS

Consumer

Toys 'R' Us founder dies as iconic retail chain folds

AT&T will use Time Warner as 'weapon' if merger goes ahead: US Justice Dept

Berlin relaxes AirBnB restrictions

Sias president urges China Hongxing to postpone its EGM

Hong Kong shops still sell pangolin scales despite ban

GSK's bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_RCFED23XQCP_3363299.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Powell puts market on notice over heightened risks

BP_SGX_230318_4.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says no conflict of interest with expanded stock research unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening