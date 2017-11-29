You are here

Home > Consumer

Nestle, Cuba lay first stone for new US$55m factory

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 11:03 AM

lwxNESCOR291117.jpg
Nescor is Cuba's third joint venture with Nestle and reflects President Raul Castro's drive to attract international capital to help update the Soviet-style command economy and stimulate growth.
PHOTO: AFP

[HAVANA] Cuba and Swiss firm Nestle on Tuesday laid the first stone of a US$55 million coffee and biscuits factory joint venture in the Mariel special development zone, the latest major foreign investment in the Communist-run island.

Nescor is Cuba's third joint venture with Nestle and reflects President Raul Castro's drive to attract international capital to help update the Soviet-style command economy and stimulate growth.

Cuba created the zone around the Mariel port just west of Havana four years ago, offering companies significant tax and customs breaks. Its aim to replace imports with Made in Cuba goods has become all the more pressing because aid from socialist ally Venezuela is falling, resulting in a cash crunch.

Nestle vice-president Laurent Freixe said in an interview after the symbolic stone-laying ceremony that negotiations with Cuban partner Coralsa and Mariel authorities had taken just 18 months, a "record speed".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The factory would be operating at the end of 2019 manufacturing coffee products, said Mr Freixe, head of Nestle's Americas division. Biscuits and other culinary products would come later.

The company exports goods to Cuba and the other two joint ventures are one producing ice cream and the other bottled water and other beverages.

Nescor goods would be destined both for the Cuban market and tourists visiting Cuba, while it could eventually also export Cuban coffee, Mr Freixe said.

Nestle last year already exported Cuban coffee as a limited"Cafecito de Cuba" edition of Nespresso single-use brewer pods, including to the United States.

"It sold at an impressive speed," said Mr Freixe. "Within a few days that line was sold out, which shows the potential."

Before being able to export Cuban coffee, Nestle would first need to help Cuba increase its harvest, Mr Freixe said, which has steadily declined since the 1959 revolution.

So far, Cuba has approved 31 projects for the Mariel zone including nine with multinationals, Director Ana Teresa Igarza said at the ceremony.

There was no longer the same flurry of business interest in the zone as when it was created but the interest that remained was more serious, she said.

Mariel was on the list of Cuban entities that the administration of US President Donald Trump banned US firms from doing business with.

Just one US company, Rimco, the Puerto Rican dealer for heavy machine maker Caterpillar, has signed a deal with Mariel to open up shop there, getting approval just on time before the new US regulations were issued earlier this month.

Igarza declined comment on whether Mariel continued to negotiate with other US companies but said it would be open to doing so.

REUTES

Consumer

Victoria becomes first Australia state to legalise euthanasia

Next change at Cathay: Focus on group's property business

At Time Inc, a jittery reckoning on day after its sale to Meredith

Singapore shoppers prefer to pay with card-linked apps, wallets

US retailers go from targeting deal seekers to those yet to buy

Bezos a US$100b man as Amazon rises on cyber shopping

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171129_JWCMA_3198217.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Singapore to lead Asia digital push by CMA CGM

Nov 29, 2017
Real Estate

Redas proposing formal joint panel with lead govt agency

lwxnoble291117.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble to sell four vessels for about US$95m to further pare debt

317396306_0-12.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin leaves skeptics behind while blasting to record US$10,000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening