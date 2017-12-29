You are here

Home > Consumer

Netflix's cash bonuses become salary thanks to new tax plan

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 8:36 AM

BP_Netflix_291217_40.jpg
Netflix Inc's top executives will now get paid in full no matter how the company does, thanks to the Republican tax plan.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Netflix Inc's top executives will now get paid in full no matter how the company does, thanks to the Republican tax plan.

The streaming-video provider is scrapping its cash bonuses and will start guaranteeing its payments to top executives with salary. The recently passed tax plan eliminates companies' ability to deduct performance-based bonuses to managers who are paid more than US$1 million, so Netflix just decided to lump all cash payments into executives' salaries.

Netflix implemented the cash bonus structure in 2015 to take advantage of the tax deductions it could make at the time. In that year and in 2016, executives got either their full target bonus or slightly less. The data for 2017 isn't yet available.

Next year, chief content officer Ted Sarandos will get a salary of US$12 million, more than his salary and cash bonus target combined for 2017. Greg Peters, who was promoted this year to chief product officer, will get US$6 million in salary, also bigger than his combined total for 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Netflix's management team is still getting most of its pay through stock-based incentive compensation. Chief executive officer Reed Hastings, chief financial officer David Wells and Mr Sarandos will each get an average increase of about 31 per cent in the value of their option grants for 2018, while Mr Peters's will more than double. There's a trade-off for Mr Hastings, whose salary will fall to US$700,000 from US$850,000.

Netflix shares have gained 56 per cent this year. Press representatives for the company didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

BT_20171229_KRWILSHIRE29_3240764.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Real Estate

The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
4 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Lum Chang, Keppel, Best World International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in November: MAS

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to distribute shares in consumer business ahead of possible listing

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Triyards sinks into US$162.5m full-year loss with two shipbuilding contracts cancelled

Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

New NUS, NTU presidents among 3 new board members for A*Star in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening