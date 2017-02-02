You are here

Home > Consumer

Nokia beats market expectations in fourth quarter

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 14:46

2-25697132 - 03_10_2012 - NOKIA SHIPS E7.jpg
Finnish network equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as acquisition of Franco-American Alcatel-Lucent and cost cuts helped it in the tough networks market.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HELSINKI] Finnish network equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as acquisition of Franco-American Alcatel-Lucent and cost cuts helped it in the tough networks market.

Nokia and its rivals, Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei, are struggling as demand for faster 4G mobile broadband equipment has peaked, and upgrades to next-generation 5G equipment are still years away.

Fourth-quarter group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 27 per cent from a year ago to 940 million euros (US$1.01 billion) due to a drop in spending by telecom operators, but beat analysts' average forecast of 788 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The networks unit's operating margin in the quarter was 14.1 per cent, compared to a market forecast of 11.7 per cent.

Nokia said that while networks sales were set to decline further this year, profitability could improve. "We continue to expect our performance to improve in 2017 and see the potential for margin expansion in 2017 and beyond, as market conditions improve and our sales transformation programmes gain further traction," Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening