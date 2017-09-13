Nordstrom's new 'no-stock' store delivers stock plunge instead

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York
NORDSTROM Inc's plan to open a smaller store concept with no inventory isn't sitting well with investors.
The shares suffered their worst decline in more than a month on Monday after the department store chain announced the new "neighborhood-hub" shop, which will open on
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal